Version 3.1

Audio
- New Ending credits song, now with vocals
Bugfix
- In extremely rare situations, if protecting someone with low HP using Isotissi's protection ability, she would protect the user from healing and prevent them being healed. This was engine issue that has been fixed.
- In rare situations, battles would not end immediattely when enemy died from poisoning, this has been fixed
Corescript
- Updated corescript to 1.4.3 (was 1.3.3)
Gameplay
- Masturbation scope has been set to none, to prevent possible issues during battles
Graphics
- Changed the way FullScreen options behave
Optimizations
- Numerous optimizations
UI
- Victory Aftermath gauges now round to nearest pixel, for better coherence on specific resolutions
Changed files in this update