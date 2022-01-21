 Skip to content

Helga: Euphorium's Song update for 21 January 2022

Version 3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio

  • New Ending credits song, now with vocals

Bugfix

  • In extremely rare situations, if protecting someone with low HP using Isotissi's protection ability, she would protect the user from healing and prevent them being healed. This was engine issue that has been fixed.
  • In rare situations, battles would not end immediattely when enemy died from poisoning, this has been fixed

Corescript

  • Updated corescript to 1.4.3 (was 1.3.3)

Gameplay

  • Masturbation scope has been set to none, to prevent possible issues during battles

Graphics

  • Changed the way FullScreen options behave

Optimizations

  • Numerous optimizations

UI

  • Victory Aftermath gauges now round to nearest pixel, for better coherence on specific resolutions

Changed files in this update

