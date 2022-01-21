 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 21 January 2022

New Update (2022.1.1a)

✨ New Features
🔨 Changes
  • Open manual when using the help button in the top navbar.
🔧 Improvements
  • Add license.txt file to each folder in the icon gallery subfolders.
  • Hide 3-dot menu button in the blueprint editor until is implemented to avoid confusion.
  • Hide color favourites tool in the color picker until is implemented to avoid confusion.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix loading file images with the character # in their path.
  • Fix default filename format for PDF and TTS export types.
  • Fix CC legacy project conversion on certain circumstances.
  • Fix "recents" translation button in the start screen.

📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/

