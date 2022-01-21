New Update (2022.1.1a)

✨ New Features
- Add new Tabletop Creator Official Manual / Documentation.
- Add new open project folder button on the top navbar.
- Add Board Game Icons by Kenney to the icon gallery.
🔨 Changes
- Open manual when using the help button in the top navbar.
🔧 Improvements
- Add license.txt file to each folder in the icon gallery subfolders.
- Hide 3-dot menu button in the blueprint editor until is implemented to avoid confusion.
- Hide color favourites tool in the color picker until is implemented to avoid confusion.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix loading file images with the character # in their path.
- Fix default filename format for PDF and TTS export types.
- Fix CC legacy project conversion on certain circumstances.
- Fix "recents" translation button in the start screen.
