Intravenous update for 21 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8061168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA update adds a new mutator. Would be nice to get some testing for it in!

BETA 6.3:

  • added a new gameplay mutator - randomize placed weapons: it's mainly intended to make mod weapons more viable, by replacing pre-placed weapons with weapons that aren't the same, so that mod weapons show up on existing levels :) The more mod weapons you have installed, the greater the chance of coming across a mod weapon!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in modsupport branch

View more data in app history for build 8061168
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
