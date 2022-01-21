Mod Support BETA 6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8061168 · Last edited 21 January 2022 – 12:06:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA update adds a new mutator. Would be nice to get some testing for it in!

BETA 6.3:

added a new gameplay mutator - randomize placed weapons: it's mainly intended to make mod weapons more viable, by replacing pre-placed weapons with weapons that aren't the same, so that mod weapons show up on existing levels :) The more mod weapons you have installed, the greater the chance of coming across a mod weapon!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!