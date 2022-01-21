S.P.B.W. Update, Part 12: Customizable Display and Song Previews

Main Menu Improvements
- Added display options to Settings menu
- "Jump (Alt)" has been added to keybinds list in settings. If you don't like spacebar being jump, you can now change it
- Dropdowns on the main menu can now be interacted with using a controller
- Minor tweaks to some B9 events
Changes
- Added quick "Retime HoldOverride" button to Level Editor
- Improved readability of D'un Autre Jour (Grow)
- Adjusted Comet (Flourish) timing
- Modified start-time of one beat in Breezin' (Resolve) to improve readabililty
- Removed damage dealt to player while off-screen
- Added death-planes to: Comet (Flourish), Shoujo (Resolve), I Was Already Far Away (Resolve)
Bugfixes
- Fixed beats sometimes resizing a second or so after appearing
- Fixed mashers not working in +Masher tutorial
- Fixed tutorial level-confirmation screen interacting poorly with song previews
Changed files in this update