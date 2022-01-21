 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeatBeat update for 21 January 2022

S.P.B.W. Update, Part 12: Customizable Display and Song Previews

Share · View all patches · Build 8061165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added display options to Settings menu
  • "Jump (Alt)" has been added to keybinds list in settings. If you don't like spacebar being jump, you can now change it
  • Dropdowns on the main menu can now be interacted with using a controller
  • Minor tweaks to some B9 events

Changes

  • Added quick "Retime HoldOverride" button to Level Editor
  • Improved readability of D'un Autre Jour (Grow)
  • Adjusted Comet (Flourish) timing
  • Modified start-time of one beat in Breezin' (Resolve) to improve readabililty
  • Removed damage dealt to player while off-screen
  • Added death-planes to: Comet (Flourish), Shoujo (Resolve), I Was Already Far Away (Resolve)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed beats sometimes resizing a second or so after appearing
  • Fixed mashers not working in +Masher tutorial
  • Fixed tutorial level-confirmation screen interacting poorly with song previews

Changed files in this update

BeatBeat for PC Depot 1225841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.