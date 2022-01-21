 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Not For Broadcast update for 21 January 2022

Chinese Dubbing Delay - Episode 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8060880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A message to our Chinese broadcasters

As you might already know, the final version of Not For Broadcast is coming out in just a few days—on January 25th. The 1.0 version will introduce the third and final story episode. We would like to inform you that Chinese dubbing for the upcoming Episode 3 will not be available on release. We are aiming to have this included later on in February/March. The Chinese subtitles, however, will be available on the launch day.

We apologize for the delay and thank you for your patience.

ːNFBː Join the community:

Discord

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Reddit

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 8060880
Not For Broadcast Content Depot 1147551
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.