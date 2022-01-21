Chinese Dubbing Delay - Episode 3

A message to our Chinese broadcasters
As you might already know, the final version of Not For Broadcast is coming out in just a few days—on January 25th. The 1.0 version will introduce the third and final story episode. We would like to inform you that Chinese dubbing for the upcoming Episode 3 will not be available on release. We are aiming to have this included later on in February/March. The Chinese subtitles, however, will be available on the launch day.
We apologize for the delay and thank you for your patience.
ːNFBː Join the community:
Discord
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Reddit
Changed depots in testing branch