发丘中郎将 The Grave robber update for 21 January 2022

Update 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8060807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Make the skill system independent and no longer attached to the weapon. Players can open the skill panel through the Z key to learn and carry it. In the game, use the ALT key to switch the next carried skill, and use the tab key to release the skill;
  • Repair some bugs;
  • Optimize some UI interfaces;
  • Add boss "hell devil's eye";
  • Reduce the number of souls challenging the illusion;

