- Make the skill system independent and no longer attached to the weapon. Players can open the skill panel through the Z key to learn and carry it. In the game, use the ALT key to switch the next carried skill, and use the tab key to release the skill;
- Repair some bugs;
- Optimize some UI interfaces;
- Add boss "hell devil's eye";
- Reduce the number of souls challenging the illusion;
发丘中郎将 The Grave robber update for 21 January 2022
Update 0.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
