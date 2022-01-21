 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 21 January 2022

Update 1.06: Battle plan improvements and more...

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

A new update is online. Battle plan improvements and more...

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: UAV-MQ9 visible in the sky when use recon support
  • Add: Battle plan - Insert "Stance" in an order
  • Add: Battle plan - Insert "Rules of engagement" order in an order
  • Add: Little circle in HUD to help player to throw grenade
  • Add: Gameplay option - Mouse sensitivity of drone
  • Improve: Optimization of Burnwood Mansion
  • Improve: Optimization of Valenwood Villa
  • Fix: F-18 (air raid) has landing gear down
  • Fix: Errors collisions on Elegance Airport
  • Fix: Some texts

