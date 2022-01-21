Update 1.06: Battle plan improvements and more...

Dear operators,
A new update is online. Battle plan improvements and more...
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: UAV-MQ9 visible in the sky when use recon support
- Add: Battle plan - Insert "Stance" in an order
- Add: Battle plan - Insert "Rules of engagement" order in an order
- Add: Little circle in HUD to help player to throw grenade
- Add: Gameplay option - Mouse sensitivity of drone
- Improve: Optimization of Burnwood Mansion
- Improve: Optimization of Valenwood Villa
- Fix: F-18 (air raid) has landing gear down
- Fix: Errors collisions on Elegance Airport
- Fix: Some texts
Changed files in this update