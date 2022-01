Share · View all patches · Build 8060752 · Last edited 21 January 2022 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the first update of 2022!

Today we're bringing you another giant of the seas. Please welcome the colossal squid of the aquatic faction!

This beast is big and angry and has many wriggling tentacles it uses to take down its enemies!

We hope you enjoy this marine monster! Till next time!