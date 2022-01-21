Patch 1.04: A Wagonload of AI



The new Grand Tactician update focuses heavily on improving the game's AI opponent, both in campaign and battle layers.

The campaign AI now recruits more intelligently, and transfers units to threatened theaters actively. It is more active in construction and management of its fleets, and will also consider naval invasions against poorly protected shores. Capital city defense behavior, defensive operations, weapons production and distribution among the troops, replacing commanders with better ones, and organizing early armies into grand armies with corps organization are also among the upgrades.

The battle AI handles its troops better. In attack, it will bombard enemy positions with its artillery while waiting for more troops to arrive, before moving in to close combat, if required. It is more active in defensive battles to counter player's flanking and encirclement movements with timely withdrawals, while also considering keeping a reserve to counter player's maneuvers. All in all, there will be less confusion in the AI's ranks during battles.

Along comes also a long list of bug fixes, balancing, UI and other improvements, including orderly withdrawal from campaign battles if the losing army is not broken.

While continuing to improve the game with the usual bug fixes and other minor improvements, the next patch 1.05 will have its focus in campaign economy, and player's controls in influencing it.

Most Respy,

The Grand Tactician Team

Find the full patch notes here:

Patch Notes 1.04