投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 21 January 2022

Update January 22nd

  1. Increase technical skills.

  2. Increased options for game project approval (different options lead to different development cycles and costs)

  3. Increased skill selection at different stages of game development (resulting in different development fees and game scores)

  4. Add corporate financial statement functions.

  5. Add game development history report function. .

  6. Solve the BUG of falling asleep caused by illness in the process of starting a company.

