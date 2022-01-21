 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 21 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 6.2

Build 8060680

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA update fixes a couple of issues.

BETA 6.2:

  • fixed an issue related to inactive spritebatches not being properly removed from the render list when an actor switches from one animation which uses spritebatch A, to another which uses spritebatch B
  • fixed incorrect fill display of magazine pick-up UI element

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in modsupport branch

View more data in app history for build 8060680
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
