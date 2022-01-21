Mod Support BETA 6.2

Hey folks!
This BETA update fixes a couple of issues.
BETA 6.2:
- fixed an issue related to inactive spritebatches not being properly removed from the render list when an actor switches from one animation which uses spritebatch A, to another which uses spritebatch B
- fixed incorrect fill display of magazine pick-up UI element
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed depots in modsupport branch