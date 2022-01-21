【First week 2000 sales celebration】Many painters drew congratulatory pictures

As of January 15, 2022,

The sales volume of our first action game "Halluci-Sabbat of Koishi" on steam has exceeded 2000,

with 121 reviews and 96% positive





We sincerely share this joy with you, and many painters have drawn congratulations for us:



画师：赤西 (will there be Youmu or not (laugh))



画师：充气薯



画师：六捆青菜

此外虽然与游戏无关但是感谢千岁茶老师为制作组绘制的恋恋~



画师：千岁茶 幽时

The first three game pictures will be added to the CG appreciation page of the game in today's update.

Thank you very much for your support and the hard work of painters and teachers.

In addition, some problems in bug feedback.

Such as "Purple skeletons won't move", "lily white won't move in the second stage", "the final boss is too simple", "no Koishi to get the plot of mushrooms", etc. in fact, these are caused by the unfinished game. When the game is completed, these problems will be solved. Please rest assured.

The tuning of the game feel has been improved in the first week's update, but we will continue to optimize it.

Because this is the first time the club has made an action type game, there is a lot of experience to accumulate, which has caused the lack of experience for everyone. I also thank and apologize for your understanding and increasing suffering.

**Due to the low cost production, the sales volume in the first week can recover more than 60% of the development cost,

After that, please look forward to more sound actors, CG and Touhou characters.

↑After all, this is the most expensive part of the game**

虽然由于11日MHR的发售，游戏的更新进度产生了一些延误。

以及部分人力会被抽调往另一个主要项目《东方恋迷踪》

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1609270

But everyone in the club is full of energy because of the support and encouragement of the players,

Everyone will work hard in the new year to produce more exciting and interesting suffering boss wars for everyone~

**

I wish you all a happy lunar new year in advance~

Thank you again. It's a great honor

Developers of the Deep

**