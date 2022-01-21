Update is live. Patch 0.0.2

The update we were talking about is now live. Hope you enjoy the game!
Here's what changed:
New Features and removed stuff:
Added:
- Optimization (Game doesn't lag anymore)
- Real World Time (Now, you can explore this world at Real World Time in UTC Time Zone)
- New Character, weapon and AI system
- The new weapons includes: Flamethrower, molotov, smgs (mp5, micro uzi, ump45), Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher, better melee system, baseball bat, Assault rifles (Ak47, M4A1, Scoped AR)
- New vehicle system which includes new car models
- Intro screen and main menu
Removed and changed stuff:
- Changed the car models with the new ones
- Changed the park a little bit, there are less trees and no more invisble walls
- Removed the current vehicle system as well as the ability to seat on the back seat of the car as it was causing the fatal error.
- Changed the whole character system, which means that the animations are also changed and some other features like mantling etc.
- Removed the side missions temporarily as we are facing some issues with that as well and we are working on a fix.
- Minimap Removed temporarily
Changed files in this update