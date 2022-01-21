 Skip to content

Thugs Never Die update for 21 January 2022

Update is live. Patch 0.0.2

Patch 0.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update we were talking about is now live. Hope you enjoy the game!

Here's what changed:

New Features and removed stuff:

Added:

  • Optimization (Game doesn't lag anymore)
  • Real World Time (Now, you can explore this world at Real World Time in UTC Time Zone)
  • New Character, weapon and AI system
  • The new weapons includes: Flamethrower, molotov, smgs (mp5, micro uzi, ump45), Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher, better melee system, baseball bat, Assault rifles (Ak47, M4A1, Scoped AR)
  • New vehicle system which includes new car models
  • Intro screen and main menu

Removed and changed stuff:

  • Changed the car models with the new ones
  • Changed the park a little bit, there are less trees and no more invisble walls
  • Removed the current vehicle system as well as the ability to seat on the back seat of the car as it was causing the fatal error.
  • Changed the whole character system, which means that the animations are also changed and some other features like mantling etc.
  • Removed the side missions temporarily as we are facing some issues with that as well and we are working on a fix.
  • Minimap Removed temporarily

Changed files in this update

Thugs Never Die Content Depot 1818641
  • Loading history…
