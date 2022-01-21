Update 13: Getting Close!

Hey folks, buckle up: new update is finally here!
There's no extra content this time, but we put a lot of work into making everything more polished and perfected.
So, full list of changes:
- Completely new "Extra" panel with many more extra options to spice up your run.
- You can now re-equip weapons directly from your inventory.
- All starting weapons are now weaker. Replace them sooner!
- DPS calculations were completely wrong and didn't account for modifiers, this should be fixed now.
It still is not perfect, so you should not rely on this number alone. Try before you scrap!
- Classes have been moved to your first ship after completing world 1.
- Underground and Hell areas will now contain unlocks for items, weapons, alientechs and skills. They also cost some ancient coins to unlock, but you will not die if you fail. Also, these fights should now be significantly harder.
Basically, you will no longer be purchasing these unlocks from the hub area, instead you need to fight for them.
- Fixed many bugs that happened on your first run.
- Slayer Achievement should now work as intended.
- Special weapons should be more consistent (rebalanced a bit).
- Fixed even more bugs.
Let's go!
Changed files in this update