The FIrst Additional Language Is Ready

I am very happy to announce the first localized version of the game is now available.

The first language that was added was French, and honestly setting this up was a bit of a nightmare for me due to my own ignorance of how localization was going to work. It has taken me approx. 300 hours to fix issues related to localization, but I am very pleased to say it is now working.

All future languages will be added with relative ease now that the client is prepared for localization. Sometimes you have to learn the hard way, and in this case I did just that. To that effect I will be doing a short PSA / Tutorial video regarding localization to help prevent developers from making the same mistakes I did leading up to this point soon.

There may be some issues with the translation themselves or HUD formatting. However, through extensive testing I believe most of the HUDs if not all will be cleanly formatted. I am basically the Luke Skywalker of GDM playing through blindly using the force to find issues to fix. Thankfully, this is a onetime process and all future languages should be much smoother to add.

There are currently several languages being worked on by amazing community members. The only language I have struggled to find help with that I would love to add is Russian, but I am hopeful we can find help for this soon. If I have to, I will do it myself, but I don't like the idea of google translating aspects of the game. It might work enough to allow Russian players to experience the game, and with help we could improve the translation over time. For now, I will keep asking and hopping to get help.

Now that the first language is set, I will be returning to working on the game art and opening cut scene. I consider localization a top priority atm and will switch to adding in the next language as soon as someone finishes up with translations.

Thank you so much for the support, and I wish any of our new French players the best of luck.