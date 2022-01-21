Update v.1.0.1.1 (Threnody’s Quest Tweak & Other Fixes)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travellers:

Update v.1.0.1.1 is out now,

It's a patch that fixed a few bugs, optimized text display and addressed some gameplay inconsistencies and stuck that have been around in the recent patches.

In addition, we’ve also given the first try to tweak Threnody’s quest experience with dungeon mode. So if it goes well, more storyline improvements will be applied in this way, We’d love to hear feedback from you via the community channels!

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

NEW CHANGES:

Reworked the process of Threnody's quest [Karakorum Mountains] with Dungeon Mode

In the main quest of Husnu, removed the option that NPC would give players an order to destroy the other four tribes.

In the main quest of Akhal Sulta, removed the option that NPC would give players instruction to destroy the DAKN tribe

Added new guides for the quest Into the Abyss - The Nasir, now it will be listing out which personal quests are needed to be done to complete this questline

In random quest, the Ifrit Hero will be no longer set as the quest target

BUG FIXES

Fixed the area collision issue in the map - Twinluna Valley

Fixed a bug where the description of skill [Elemental Descent] is unmatched with its actual learning requirement

OPTIMIZATIONS

Optimized the description of skill [Boomerang ++]

Optimized the description of skill [Bewitch ++]

Optimized the translation of the introduction for brawl point in RED STONE VALLEY

Optimized the display of all troops’ attack distance

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Montage Clip Event

Another new event is ongoing in our discord channel - Montage clip assistance!

After seeing the community constantly share the hilarious clips with the community, we’d like to post-edit an in-game montage for Sands of Salzaar. So here to ask for your assistance, help us make that by sending your mind-blowing creations. Of course, the returns are necessary - a chance to win $50 gift cards!

Check more details in our Salzaar Tavern!