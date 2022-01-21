 Skip to content

Hello Lady! - Complete Edition update for 21 January 2022

HELLO LADY OFFICIALLY RELEASED

Hello Lady! - Complete Edition update for 21 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[b]Hello Lady has been officially released!

Pick it up during launch week to save 10%! [/b]

"_It's the Dawn of a New Age-

The 21st century has brought about its own slew of problems for society at large.

As a result, the most promising youths from around the world have been gathered and enrolled in Amakawa Noble Academy. The curriculum at The Academy is designed to teach students how to use their talents to lead humanity toward a brighter future.

Standing at the apex of Amakawa Noble Academy are five beautiful young girls known as "Crowns."_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751630/Hello_Lady__Complete_Edition/

Follow us on our social media to get faster information on our next upcoming games!

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/NekoNyanSoft

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NekoNyanSoft/

WEBSITE: https://nekonyansoft.com/**

