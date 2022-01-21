About Fundamental of Legendary Tales future plan (With Update)

Hello everyone,

It has been one month since we pushed our Skill Tree and Magic winter update.

In the last month, we’ve seen that fans are very happy with the update and like the direction we’re heading. It feels wonderful to have this kind of back and forth with all of you.

I’ve also been watching the community in that time and looking at what people expect from a VR RPG game. It seems that everyone wants something really big. at first I was apprehensive about increasing the scope of our project any further, but I remembered that we managed to introduce a whole skill tree in just a few months, even though it hadn’t been a part of our plan originally, thanks to feedback from all of you.

Over this past month the entire team has been working really hard. But, as you know, Indie Devs can be easily burned out. I don’t want that so I’ve been encouraging them to slow down a bit as we work on updating our project engine version from UE4.26 to UE4.27. This has come with a lot of its own issues of course, but we can handle it.

Lately we’ve been looking at ways to streamline our character and monster creation process and we’ve found some ways to lower the work load so we can bring more enemy’s to you. I’d like to keep researching that and also look at ways of streamlining other production processes too.

After that I plan to evaluate our resources to see how much further we can push the scale of Legendary Tales, we can’t promise the moon but we will work hard to bring it a little closer to earth. We are going to spend the next few months planning and testing ways to grow our game and work more efficiently. (and also- make more monsters) Rest assured we‘ll be looking at community feedback all along the way.

Because more regular updates mean development is slower we will be holding off on big updates for a while, but we will continue to do bug patch’s and some small content updates as usual, We’ll just be more focused on research and development for a while. (Probably two ~ three months)

That’s all I want to say today.

Wish us luck in bringing you a better game!

Regards,

BJ

