Star Melody Yumemi Dreamer update for 21 January 2022

"Star Melody Yumemi Dreamer" now available on Steam

Star Melody Yumemi Dreamer update for 21 January 2022 · Build 8060506

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Kogado fans,

We would like to thank you for your patience!

This is the first completely new title from Kugado Studio's famous "Kuroneko-san Team" in 10 years!

The free trial version of Star Melody Yumemi Dreamer will be available on Steam today, January 21, 2022.

The first two episodes of the free trial version are both over an hour-long in auto-play mode!

The free trial version is only available in Japanese for now. English and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) will be available early next week!

The third episode and onwards will be released every week on Friday, so don't miss out!

Save the world in this Magical Girl rhythm adventure! Your bond becomes their strength.

Let's open the door to the Dreamworld together!

Changed files in this update

STAR MELODY YUMEMI - DREAMER Free Content Depot 1508631
  • Loading history…
STAR MELODY YUMEMI - DREAMER Full Content (1711760) Depot Depot 1711760
  • Loading history…
