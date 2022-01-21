 Skip to content

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 21 January 2022

[0.8.5007] Fixed some bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 8060449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.5007 Version update] Updated at 18:00 on January 21, 2022

  1. Fixed the problem that the usage guide of Eye of Providence was displayed abnormally.

  2. Fixed the problem that the effect of Artifact Spirit talent (reducing the occupied Focus of combined artifact) is invalid.

  3. Fixed the problem that the background behind the dialog box would appear abnormally under certain circumstances.

  4. Optimized part of the interface.

  5. Fixed the problem that some summons would often return to the player.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
