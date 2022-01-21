[0.8.5007] Fixed some bugs

[0.8.5007 Version update] Updated at 18:00 on January 21, 2022
-
Fixed the problem that the usage guide of Eye of Providence was displayed abnormally.
-
Fixed the problem that the effect of Artifact Spirit talent (reducing the occupied Focus of combined artifact) is invalid.
-
Fixed the problem that the background behind the dialog box would appear abnormally under certain circumstances.
-
Optimized part of the interface.
-
Fixed the problem that some summons would often return to the player.
Changed files in this update