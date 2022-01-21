Wolcen: Aegis of Sormfall - Patch 1.1.5.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Wolcen; Aegis of Stormfall, patch 1.1.5.0, is now live. This patch brings:

A new end-game system: the War Table ;

; New monsters;

New damage type variations for some skills;

A new environment;

A new armour;

Numerous bug fixes.

The War Table is the new feature introduced with Aegis of Stormfall and allows the player to partake in four new End-Game activities on top of Expeditions, scaled Mandates, and the Wrath of Sarisel. These new Operations are:

Cursebreaker

A malignance covers the land! Escort a new ally to key areas, and defend them, so that they may turn back the darkness. Beware the temptations and dangers that lurk in the suffocating and deadly black.

Onslaught

Enter the killing fields and survive increasingly large waves of enemies until none remain.

Headhunt

Enter the domain of a mighty boss and fight to the death. There can only be one!

Sabotage

Deprive the enemy of a powerful Wardstone, but be warned: not only is the Stone quite capable of defending itself, but it will summon champions to thwart your efforts.

The War Table comes with an entirely-new UI to support the Endgame Operations, their selection, and their accompanying progression system.

With these four new Operations, joining Expeditions, Mandates, and The Wrath of Sarisel, there are now seven total activities at endgame, all of which can be accessed through the War Table. At any one time, players can choose from three randomly selected Operations out of the seven and can refresh the selection by completing an Operation. The selection screen will also show the rarity and type of item that will be awarded for completing a particular operation at a glance, as well as the number of Skulls.

The Skull System replaces the old expedition progression system. On top of a particular item, each activity awards a number of skulls based on their difficulty and length. Players must collect a certain number of skulls to unlock, and progress to, higher tiers of difficulty. Any progression players have from the previous system will be carried over!

Miscellanea:

Wrath of Sarisel now exists independently from Expeditions: players can encounter both on the War Table selection screen. Additionally, Wrath of Sarisel no longer costs primordial essence or requires 5 modifiers to launch.

Mandates now scale past their original level limit and are now part of the War Table rotation.

As the access to Expeditions, and therefore Hunts, is no longer 100% guaranteed at all times the amount of Hunt currency awarded to a player for completing a Hunt has been increased.

Consumables (maps, reverie incenses, etc) stored in your inventory or your personal chest can be activated through the War Table UI without the need to open your inventory or transfer them.

All operations are available from level 1 if you have already unlocked Champion of Stormfall mode.

All operation types spawn a portal upon completion that requires confirmation to activate and send you back to Stormfall. No more misclicking and leaving behind a Trial Belt because you clicked the portal instead.

The experience given as a reward for completing any activity has been increased to make your journey to max level all the easier.

Some Operations reward a single item type, while others can reward a class of item. Players can choose the particular item they want from a rewards screen upon returning to Stormfall.

We will be monitoring player feedback regarding the Operation rewards and tweak them in subsequent patches.

Mystagogue

Once impartial priests of Halcyon metal, the Mystagogues now enact judgment on the Sleeper's behalf.

Architect

The Caretakers once kept the Primordial structures standing eternal. Now, they seek a new form of eternity by the Sleeper's side.







Bequeathed to the Republic most ferocious soldiers, the Veteran Armour is more than a defence: it's a warning to one's enemies.

The canyon is a beautiful new secondary area that will be available in-game.

Bladestorm can now be converted into Shadow damage.

Wrath of Baäpheth can now be converted into Rend damage.