Wolcen: Aegis of Sormfall - Patch 1.1.5.0

Hello everyone,
Wolcen; Aegis of Stormfall, patch 1.1.5.0, is now live. This patch brings:
- A new end-game system: the War Table;
- New monsters;
- New damage type variations for some skills;
- A new environment;
- A new armour;
- Numerous bug fixes.
The War Table is the new feature introduced with Aegis of Stormfall and allows the player to partake in four new End-Game activities on top of Expeditions, scaled Mandates, and the Wrath of Sarisel. These new Operations are:
Cursebreaker
A malignance covers the land! Escort a new ally to key areas, and defend them, so that they may turn back the darkness. Beware the temptations and dangers that lurk in the suffocating and deadly black.
Onslaught
Enter the killing fields and survive increasingly large waves of enemies until none remain.
Headhunt
Enter the domain of a mighty boss and fight to the death. There can only be one!
Sabotage
Deprive the enemy of a powerful Wardstone, but be warned: not only is the Stone quite capable of defending itself, but it will summon champions to thwart your efforts.
The War Table comes with an entirely-new UI to support the Endgame Operations, their selection, and their accompanying progression system.
With these four new Operations, joining Expeditions, Mandates, and The Wrath of Sarisel, there are now seven total activities at endgame, all of which can be accessed through the War Table. At any one time, players can choose from three randomly selected Operations out of the seven and can refresh the selection by completing an Operation. The selection screen will also show the rarity and type of item that will be awarded for completing a particular operation at a glance, as well as the number of Skulls.
The Skull System replaces the old expedition progression system. On top of a particular item, each activity awards a number of skulls based on their difficulty and length. Players must collect a certain number of skulls to unlock, and progress to, higher tiers of difficulty. Any progression players have from the previous system will be carried over!
Miscellanea:
- Wrath of Sarisel now exists independently from Expeditions: players can encounter both on the War Table selection screen. Additionally, Wrath of Sarisel no longer costs primordial essence or requires 5 modifiers to launch.
- Mandates now scale past their original level limit and are now part of the War Table rotation.
- As the access to Expeditions, and therefore Hunts, is no longer 100% guaranteed at all times the amount of Hunt currency awarded to a player for completing a Hunt has been increased.
- Consumables (maps, reverie incenses, etc) stored in your inventory or your personal chest can be activated through the War Table UI without the need to open your inventory or transfer them.
- All operations are available from level 1 if you have already unlocked Champion of Stormfall mode.
- All operation types spawn a portal upon completion that requires confirmation to activate and send you back to Stormfall. No more misclicking and leaving behind a Trial Belt because you clicked the portal instead.
- The experience given as a reward for completing any activity has been increased to make your journey to max level all the easier.
- Some Operations reward a single item type, while others can reward a class of item. Players can choose the particular item they want from a rewards screen upon returning to Stormfall.
- We will be monitoring player feedback regarding the Operation rewards and tweak them in subsequent patches.
Mystagogue
Once impartial priests of Halcyon metal, the Mystagogues now enact judgment on the Sleeper's behalf.
Architect
The Caretakers once kept the Primordial structures standing eternal. Now, they seek a new form of eternity by the Sleeper's side.
Bequeathed to the Republic most ferocious soldiers, the Veteran Armour is more than a defence: it's a warning to one's enemies.
The canyon is a beautiful new secondary area that will be available in-game.
Bladestorm can now be converted into Shadow damage.
Wrath of Baäpheth can now be converted into Rend damage.
- Fixed an issue where using Evasion would sometimes cause the player to become stuck on terrain or fall off the map.
- Fixed an issue where Flight of Gaavanir could softlock the player when recalled.
- Fixed an issue where the Anvil's Woe modifier "The Will To Crush" would break the skill if the player held their mouse behind the player character whilst charging.
- Fixed an issue that caused Havoc Orb to place two mines under an enemy if both the 'Glory to Mankind' and 'Mine Launcher' modifiers were picked.
- Fixed an issue in Expeditions where the minimap would no longer indicate where the portals are after killing a Hunt boss.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the party leader to skip the Sarisel reward screen for the entire party, denying rewards and causing further UI issues.
- Fixed an issue that caused the client to crash when using a specific project in the Dark Market.
- Fixed an issue where taking the red portal on certain Expedition floors would cause the player to spawn under Stormfall.
- Fixed an issue that would cause AoE from certain Hunt events to continue after the event has ended.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the player character to become stuck after using Wings Of Ishmir in a certain area of Act 2.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the map modifier altars that can be found at the beginning of Expeditions to lack VFX and thereby not prevent the player from moving forward before choosing or declining modifiers.
- Fixed a group of issues that caused unusual behaviour and/or returned the player to Stormfall when displaying tutorial tooltips for the first time in Mandates and Expeditions.
- Fixed an issue where after using "Anomaly" on enemies their animations would stop playing momentarily.
- Fixed an issue that caused some cosmetic shoulder armour pieces to appear on the wrong shoulder.
- Fixed an issue that caused micro-loading when the player moved rapidly in a certain area of the uber Lambach consumable arena.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the secondary objectives from the Oshara questline to remain in the quest log if uncompleted or if the player left the mission.
- Fixed an issue where pressing 'Reset to Default' in the graphics settings would not reset the selection in the 'Graphics Quality' dropdown.
- The 'Friendly Silhouette' setting has stopped hiding and is once again accessible.
- Tweaked the biome parameters on certain Consumable map items.
- Cleaned up various localization issues in the Dark Market.
- Miscellaneous audio fixes, including a fix for enemy sounds continuing to play after being 'overkilled'.
- Miscellaneous animation fixes and tweaks.
