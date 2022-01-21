Update v7.48

Repair the problem of disappearing map markers

Repair the problem of white, green, blue, purple and orange equipment with the same level in normal mode

Repair the problem that Ranger sniper talent cannot take effect

Repair the problem that surprise talent cannot be thrown extra

Repair the problem that the bomber's talent of gathering energy and bouncing can't take effect

Repair the problem of abnormal life recovery caused by Titan Warrior's Giant's Blood talent.

Repair the bug that Weapon Master's Combo Attack only takes effect on physical damage.

Repair the problem that Paladin Spike Aura and Stimulating Aura do not take effect correctly.

Repair the problem that the druid's sprouting talent does not take effect.

Repair the problem that divine barrier skill can only take effect once.

Repair the problem of not removing the bonus after the movement of the equipment affix Battle Spirit.

Repair the problem that the soul link talent does not take effect normally.

Modify the text of expert mode option description

Adjustment to enhance the bonus of expert mode

(death role according to the total amount of acquired soul crystals to provide additional experience value, soul crystals, soul energy acquisition bonus, drop quantity cap and quality enhancement)

Adjusted sniper effect to take effect on all projectiles

Adjusted Soul Link talent effect to Fear Lords to add a bonus to the character's attack power

Adjusted stun, freeze, deformation status duration overall down

Adjusted the display ratio of the character selection interface

Optimize the use of baked light in Wetland and Purgatory scenes to reduce performance consumption

Optimize some models in Purgatory and Kingdom scenes to reduce performance consumption

Optimize the scene lighting performance effect and increase the scene brightness

Optimize some special effects to reduce performance consumption

Optimize the buff implementation method to reduce performance consumption

(If you find any abnormal effects, please contact us to fix them)