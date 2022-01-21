Bringing Back the New Year Update

After lots of bugfixing and testing, here is the 2nd attempt to bring this huge update to everyone.
This update was tested on the beta branch, though as always some bugs may have slipped through. Please do report any issues you find.
Most Important Changes
- New building: Smelter - a cheaper alternative to the smithy to get metal (but produces no tools and is more dangerous to operate)
- New monster: Hydra - a terrifying late-game enemy that can tear right through a village if not stopped by massive defenses
- Added monster flags to the maps that were still missing them
- Watchtowers and well now have "unmanned" icons
- Threat level and reachable scores increased on all maps
- Balance: The well does not require metal anymore to be built
- added a small compass (optional, default disabled, enabled it in the options menu)
- Smithy now also grants a small bonus to metal gathering, depending on the number of smiths assigned
- Added a "task is active" indicator to the context menu
- Hide UI function added so you can take more beautiful screenshots
- Houses are now vacated if all family members die
Other Changes
- Fixed: Lunchtime was more of a full-out harvest festival using 5x the food it should. That's back to normal now.
- Balance: Slightly increased the range at which fire spooks monsters
- Refactoring the internal event system code to bring more stability (i.e. unrelated things shouldn't fail if something somewhere fails)
- Refactored monster spawning elements, for more stability and fewer bugs
- Refactored monster info display and monster controls, again for easier bugfixing and fewer bugs
- Refactored internal handling of various small components (status icons status, etc.)
- Fixed lights on a couple of the houses that didn't work properly
- Fixed Burning Pile and construction interplay in the rare case that construction isn't finished at nightfall
- Fixed a few peasant log entry texts
- Fixed another save/load game issue that caused the village population to double
- Added a few visual effects (construction of walls, etc.)
- Spiced up the main menu UI
- Spiced up the level start
- Peasants now reset at midnight, just in case (hanging issues, etc.)
- Wetness of fields is now properly averaged over the past 24 hours instead of my previous more naive calculation. The new one is also smarter and faster.
- Reworked the way different types of fields react to wetness
- Reworked wood use for heating in cold weather and properly calculate the temperature dependency of that
- Fixed manual link for animal pens
- Fixed unmanned display icon for market
- Lots of small visual improvements
- Fixed the construction sounds on various buildings
- Improved notifications for gather (and other) tasks
- You can now much more easily assign all (maximum) workers to a task
- Repair work now correctly updates the storage display
- Scroll view on game log finally fixed
- Slightly improved texts for log and notifications
- Big improvement to the night and dawn/dusk issue - should be a lot better now
- Fixed: Prices on the market should no longer go into negative values.
- Fixed peasant info display for dead peasants (not that they care anymore...)
- A lot of beautification was also added, and streamlining of gameplay.
- Fixed: Werewolves should no longer glitch through walls when attacking
- Balance: Food production of cabbage fields slightly reduced
- Fixed: No longer possible to assign more than the maximum number of workers to certain workshop buildings
- Some more code cleanup work
- Fixed: Gamelog was broken on some maps, should be fixed now
- Well now notifies explicitly if all fields are watered
- Tooltips added to options buttons
- score display on saved games is now correct again
- Fixed a crashbug related to pausing
- Fixed several save/load issues - ATTENTION, this will break your previous savegames and silently delete the incompatible ones
- Made keyboard shortcuts and controls configurable
- Changed the "ghost" (building placement) shaders to avoid issues with them going black sometimes (the new shader is also more performant, but performance isn't an issue here)
- Increased range of lamps
- Changed the way the camera works to rotate-in-place instead of rotate-around. This should make the camera work much better, especially around the map edges
- Made mouse zoom, move and rotate speeds independently configurable
- Cleaning out a number of unused assets
- Buildings no longer open the context menu as soon as you start constructing them
- Fixed an exception in the tutorial
- Fixed a possible issue with the main menu
- Should no longer build a building when you're actually trying to click on the X to exit build mode (or any other UI element)
- Replaced the level loading system, uncluttering the level and object hierarchy, which might also resolve some input bugs.
- Fixed a small typo in well construction
- added visible version display to main menu
- fixed an error in setting the camera speeds
- added code to reset camera speeds to default values if they are out of bounds (e.g. due to old settings which were on a different scale)
- fixed a small bug in the tutorial
- fixed a few small text and code bugs of minor consequence
- small improvement/fixes to saving and loading
- several small code fixes
- added user reporting feature
- fixed starting camera location on several maps
- cleaned up some terrain textures
- continue clean-up of terrain textures
- improved carrot and cabbage shader
- improved fields ground shafer
- fixed a small startup bug
- fixed a small layout bug
- some UI performance improvements
- moving over to Rewired to handle input, dropping Unity's "new input system" trainwreck
- added key controls to rotate/move the view with the mouse (left ctrl and left alt respectively)
- you can now hover over peasants to see their name, and click on them to get their personal diary
- several small bugfixes
- monsters now leave more tracks on more maps
- fixed a few animation and texture problems
Changed files in this update