Hotfix 0.8.7a

Hello blacksmiths,
bringing you a fast fix to the Wanborne stuff and was able to also fix the bug with overseer not properly managing Smelters, other things in the meantime:
Patch 0.8.7a
Bug report:
- Wanborne build fix
- Simple plate armor icon will show that item
- Burning mace english version will show 'Stats'
- Overseer will now manage all Smelters
- Alchemist build room icon will now remove 'red notification' icon when it's clicked
- added a safety function to force close 'Changelog' during load and after starting new game
I know some of you had issue with Wanborne things disappearing. I think it was due to the bug that floors were not able to be placed and they are connected to walls and stuff. So I believe, from this patch on, after saving the content, it shouldn't disappear in the future.
Regards,
VM Machal <3
