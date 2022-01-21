Hotfix 0.8.7a

Hello blacksmiths,

bringing you a fast fix to the Wanborne stuff and was able to also fix the bug with overseer not properly managing Smelters, other things in the meantime:

Patch 0.8.7a

Bug report:

Wanborne build fix

Simple plate armor icon will show that item

Burning mace english version will show 'Stats'

Overseer will now manage all Smelters

Alchemist build room icon will now remove 'red notification' icon when it's clicked

added a safety function to force close 'Changelog' during load and after starting new game

I know some of you had issue with Wanborne things disappearing. I think it was due to the bug that floors were not able to be placed and they are connected to walls and stuff. So I believe, from this patch on, after saving the content, it shouldn't disappear in the future.

Regards,

VM Machal <3