Blacksmith Legends update for 21 January 2022

Hotfix 0.8.7a

Hotfix 0.8.7a · Last edited 21 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello blacksmiths,

bringing you a fast fix to the Wanborne stuff and was able to also fix the bug with overseer not properly managing Smelters, other things in the meantime:

Patch 0.8.7a

Bug report:

  • Wanborne build fix
  • Simple plate armor icon will show that item
  • Burning mace english version will show 'Stats'
  • Overseer will now manage all Smelters
  • Alchemist build room icon will now remove 'red notification' icon when it's clicked
  • added a safety function to force close 'Changelog' during load and after starting new game

I know some of you had issue with Wanborne things disappearing. I think it was due to the bug that floors were not able to be placed and they are connected to walls and stuff. So I believe, from this patch on, after saving the content, it shouldn't disappear in the future.

Regards,

VM Machal <3

