Babble Royale update for 21 January 2022

Early Access Patch 2

Build 8060063

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Early Access Patch 2

Hey everybody. Here's what's in this patch:

  • Custom Kill Animations. This is a new customization feature. When you have one of these equipped, every time you kill another player you'll play a special animation and sound instead of the default kill effect. You can find these in the store and equip them in the customization menu.

  • How to Play Screen. At long last, we've added a screen that provides an overview of the rules of Babble Royale. The button for this screen replaces the "practice" button, which has been moved to the options screen.

  • Additional Stats. We have added win rate percentage and current streak scores to the main screen stat display area.

Thanks for playing!

-james and frank

