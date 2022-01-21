Patch Notes:
Early Access Patch 2
Hey everybody. Here's what's in this patch:
-
Custom Kill Animations. This is a new customization feature. When you have one of these equipped, every time you kill another player you'll play a special animation and sound instead of the default kill effect. You can find these in the store and equip them in the customization menu.
-
How to Play Screen. At long last, we've added a screen that provides an overview of the rules of Babble Royale. The button for this screen replaces the "practice" button, which has been moved to the options screen.
-
Additional Stats. We have added win rate percentage and current streak scores to the main screen stat display area.
Thanks for playing!
-james and frank
