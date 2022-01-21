Workshop Organizing Announcement & Version Update (0.3.6)

Before this version, when the script was uploaded directly on the script writing page, some of the files that should be uploaded were missing, so players could not see the script normally after subscribing to the script with missing files.

All scripts with missing files in the creative workshop are now "non-public" and will be automatically restored to normal after the author re-uploads them.

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the bug .....

Version update

[Property Card] You can use Chinese semicolon (;) when editing option type property. [Script Editor] The author can now copy all types of content in the script. [Script Editor] Fix the problem that the dark dice result does not show the title [Export Text] Fix the problem that some contents of the author's exported text are not displayed correctly [UI] Optimize the display of script list

About local pictures

Because this application is based on Steam network, you can only use network pictures at present.