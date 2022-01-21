Version 4.3.7, Fauna & Fornication

Dev Notes
- When I talked about having media-focused updates while Act V is in progress, even I had no idea how much media we were looking at. Please enjoy this collection of delights that we’ve put together over the last month.
- Mac users can now launch Ravager directly from Steam. Sorry it’s taken so long to sort out! Thank you to Tosk, and to everyone who reported issues.
- MVPs of this build are our artists, Lubbio and Irrelevant and Amon Ra, for doing so much in such a short amount of time.
Features
- Dynamic: A surprise visitor in the bath-house (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Garoompahfah).
- Art: An updated background for Chanwe’s protean conversion (Lubbio).
- Art: An updated background for Issa’s repeatable anal scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Corrected skin tone for Malice’s scenes (Lubbio).
- Art: Consistency correction in Malice’s discipline scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s mortal encounter in the stalls (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne in the stalls with Trojan (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s kobold fate (Lubbio).
- Art: A puppygirl variant for Naho’s captive anal scene (Lubbio).
- Art: A followup to Valzira’s mercenary fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Revised shocked emotes for Heloise (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Revised nude portrait for Marie-Anne (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Grinning, sad, and ashamed emotes for Marie-Anne (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Nude and messy nude emotes for Marie-Anne (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Tired emotes for Mina (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Smug, grinning, and sad emotes for Naho (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Puppygirl and messy versions of Naho’s new emotes (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: A puppygirl version of Naho’s petrified emote (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Shocked and agonised emotes for Valzira (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Issa (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Maelys (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Marie-Anne (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Marie-Anne, nude variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Mina (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Mina, nude variant (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Lines for the dragon in Chanwe’s conversion (GreyScale).
- Voice: Lines for the dragon in Heloise’s pregnancy reveal (GreyScale).
- Voice: Lines for the dragon in Heloise’s tender talk (GreyScale).
- Voice: Lines for the dragon in Naho’s heat scene (GreyScale).
- Voice: Lines for the dragon in assorted captive interactions (GreyScale).
- Voice: Heloise’s protean fate (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in Naho’s mercenary fate (GreyScale).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in Valzira’s mercenary fate (GreyScale).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in the Act IV introduction (GreyScale).
- Voice: Succu-Heloise’s part in Zizeryx’s infernal entertainment (Lord Gush).
- Voice: The beginnings of Heloise’s roleplaying scene (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Declining Heloise’s roleplaying scene (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Heloise’s roleplaying oral (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Heloise’s roleplaying anal (Lord Gush).
- Translation: Spanish translation up to the end of Act I, and some of Act II (FantasyScribe).
Tweaks
- Scene direction has been improved for Valzira’s mercenary followup.
- Some of the dragon’s dialogue options are clearer in their intent.
Fixes
- The game should launch correctly for Mac users on Steam.
- Assorted spelling and grammar improvements.
Changed files in this update