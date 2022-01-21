Update Notes - 01/20/2022

Hello everyone!

In this update, we added some Enhanced Occult Scrolls, fixed some bugs, adjusted and optimized the performance of levels and heroes. Additionally, we plan to upload the first batch of Gunfire Reborn Backgrounds and some other items to the Points Shop next week. Wish you all a pleasant journey!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Enhanced Occult Scrolls:

New:

[Enhanced·Final Judgment]: Weapon attacks and Hero Skills instantly kill normal enemies and elites with less than 20% HP remaining or bosses with less than 10% HP remaining.



[Enhanced·Bullet Bank]: All picked up ammo will automatically convert to the currently equipped weapon's type, and gain 3 copper.

[Enhanced·Copper Miner]:All enemies dead within 15m drop 2x the basic reward, within 7m drop 3x the basic reward.

[Enhanced·Gourmet]:Buns now recover full HP, and +50 Max Shield/Armor for 20s.

[Enhanced·Strategic Advantage]:+40% Movement Speed and RoF for 3 s after using Dash.

[Enhanced·Shrine of Recovery]:Fully recover HP after changing stages. Recover 5% HP per second if no DMG is taken within 5s. The recovery will stop upon taking any DMG.







[Enhanced·Evil-Devouring Sword]:For every cursed scroll you own, gain +20% Weapon DMG, +30% Skill DMG and +15% Lucky Shot Chance. Reduce 10% cooldown of Dashing and primary skill.

[Enhanced·Fire Enthusiast]:Whenever you inflict the Burning effect to enemies also inflict Burning on yourself (take continuous DMG). When you are in Burning, Fire DMG causes 2% more life-steal.





[Enhanced·No Retreat]:+50% Weapon DMG when secondary skill count is 0 or primary skill is cooling down. This bonus persists at least 20s.

[Enhanced·Long Shot]:Increase weapon DMG when hitting the enemy away from you. The further they are, the larger the bonus (up to 200%).

[Enhanced·Lone Ranger]:When there are no monsters within 8 meters, gain 2 stacks every 0.5s(up to 40 stacks). Lose 1 stack every 0.5s otherwise. Gain +1% Lucky Shot Chance per stack, and when at 40 stacks, gain an additional 10% Lucky Shot Chance.

[Enhanced·Bullet Light]:+25% Lucky Shot Chance. Recover one consumed ammo to magazine and reserve upon triggering a lucky shot.

[Enhanced·Explosive Bullets]:Non-element weapons have a 20% chance of causing an additional explosion damage to 250% of the base damage.

[Enhanced·Curiosity Box]:Randomly get 1-3 Enhanced Occult Scrolls when picking up this scroll. (Extremely small chance of obtaining cursed scrolls).

[Enhanced·Decay Driver]:+40% Movement Speed for 5s after inflicting decay effect or hurting enemies under decay effect.



Heroes:

[Crown Prince]'s Ascension [Acidominance] Level 3 Adjustments:

Old: +120% Corrosion DMG, and the first critical hit against an enemy will create a toxic cloud equivalent to a detonated smoke grenade.

New: +120% Corrosion DMG, and a critical hit against an enemy will create a toxic cloud equivalent to a detonated smoke grenade (Each enemy triggers at most once every 3 seconds).

Old: +120% Corrosion DMG, and the first critical hit against an enemy will create a toxic cloud equivalent to a detonated smoke grenade. New: +120% Corrosion DMG, and a critical hit against an enemy will create a toxic cloud equivalent to a detonated smoke grenade (Each enemy triggers at most once every 3 seconds). Reduced the interval of using [Crown Prince]’s Primary Skill [Energy Orb]

Optimized [White Water] owned by [Qian Sui], the minimum damage bounced back will increase as the Ascension levels up.

Now [Ao Bai] is able to discard weapons and interrupt [Dual-Wield] while Dual-Wielding.

Levels:

Added a new route in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2]

Tweaked combat flow in [Anxi Desert-Stage 3]

Adjusted the copper rewards after finishing [Duo Fjord-Stage 3]

Monsters:

When player defeats monsters with delayed death time, the related effects of defeat can be triggered immediately.

Spiritual Blessings & Reincarnation:

The [Elite Coyote] may appear when the challenge event "Innumerable elite monsters are coming!" is triggered in Reincarnation LEVEL 8.

Special Effects & Models:

● Optimized performance of [Golden Bow], [Strike Wing] and [Icy Spear] while being used by heroes.

● Optimized animations of [Crown Prince] and [Ao Bai] while preparing for an adventure.

● Optimized some special effects in regards to [Flying Saucer].

Descriptions:

Changed the descriptions of “Total HP”. Please be advised that these two descriptions are different:

Total HP: The sum of HP and Shield/Armor.

Total Max HP: The sum of max HP and max Shield/Armor.

Total HP: The sum of HP and Shield/Armor. Total Max HP: The sum of max HP and max Shield/Armor. Adjusted level frame descriptions of [Crown Prince] and [Lei Luo]

Changed the description of Spiritual Blessing [Craftsman's Inheritor] to “You can upgrade/reforge/etch/reroll weapons for free, but you can only own up to 20 non-cursed scrolls”.

Changed the “Interrupt Charging” to “Interrupt Charging/Dual-Wielding” in Hotkey Settings.

UI:

Optimized the rewards dropping special effects after completing challenge events.

Optimized UI performance when players are knocked down and revived. The Revival can only take effect after falling for no less than one second.

Optimized main menu performance on some widescreens.

Optimized animations showed in tutorial.

Added some tips in loading screen.

Audio:

Optimized the background music in [Longling Tomb] and [Anxi Desert].

Optimized alert audio related to some monster skills.

Controllers:

Added auxiliary aiming area for [GOLEM] and [ICHTHYOSAURUS OFFSPRING].

Others:

The peddler will kindly refills magazines for the weapons he sells.

BUG Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the achievement [Rambo] did not count the reserve ammo consumed while firing.

Fixed an issue where [Glutton] cannot affect [Flying Saucer].

Fixed the issue: Monsters that appear in Challenge Event “Monsters are shielded and immune to damage and manipulation, shields break 1s after being hit!” may be affected by the level 3 Ascension [Acidominance] of [Crown Prince] too many times.

Fixed an issue where the DMG dealt to surrounding enemies doesn’t match Crit DMG when [Crown Prince]’s [Energy Blade] triggers Crit Hits.

Fixed an issue where the stack calculation of [Qing Yan]’s Spiritual Blessing [Bladed Cleave] is wrong.

Fixed the issue: The [Chain Lightning] cast by [Lei Luo]’s [Lightning Governor] does not prioritize attacking aura jars while the [Pole Monarch] being invincible.

Fixed an issue where [Lei Luo]’s [Lightning Governor] may not take effect in the Vault associated with Stone Monsters.

Fixed an issue where [Qian Sui]’s [Formidable Aspis] consumes incorrect stacks while applying some weapons.

Fixed an issue where [Qian Sui]’s [White Water] cannot bounce attacks from [ABYSSAL SERPENT]’s forked tongue and the jellyfish summoned by [YORUHIME-MARU].

Fixed an issue where [Qian Sui]’s weapons might be lifted up earlier upon retracting the Aspis after using [Striking Punch] and the Aspis at the same time.

Fixed an issue where weapon damage might be calculated and demonstrated incorrectly in the final panel.

Fixed an issue where players might be stuck in loading screen if the squad leader quits.

Fixed an issue where the amount of copper spent on a [Peculiar Chest] may change upon the times of uses.

Fixed an issue where the number of uses consumed by using Primary Skill might be incorrectly displayed when carrying Occult Scroll [Energy Storage].

Fixed an issue where [Snow boots] and [Enhanced·Snow boots] cannot defend against tornado traps.

Fixed an issue where [Spirit Feline] and [Enhanced·Spirit Feline] may not take effect.

Fixed an issue where the Occult Scroll [Rich's Privileges] might be positively affected by the Spiritual Blessing [Thunder & Glory].

Fixed an issue where triggering [Bloody Ammo] and [Enhanced·Bloody Ammo] may deal extra DMG to oneself when carrying [Giant slayer] or [Enhanced·Giant slayer].

Fixed an issue where breaking monsters’ thrown projectiles may trigger [Dual-edge] and [Enhanced·Dual-edge].

Fixed an issue where the energy stored by [Energy Sandals] and [Enhanced·Energy Sandals] might be consumed by [Lei Luo]’s [Lightning Governor] when there are no monsters.

Fixed an issue where the bullet associated with the Inscription “Create a bullet to chase the nearest enemy on Crit Hit” may still be generated even if there are no monsters.

Fixed an issue where [Bloody Ammo] and [Enhanced·Bloody Ammo] cannot be triggered by [Fire Dragon] and [Dual Fang].

Fixed an issue where [Porcupine]’s left-click attack may not break the glowing cracks.

Fixed an issue where Skill DMG bonuses cannot be applied to [Scorching Rounds]’s direct DMG upon hits.

Fixed an issue where there may exists two marks of [Dragonchaser] on the field.

Fixed an issue where [Talisman] and [Rainbow] cannot track aura jars.

Fixed an issue where automatic weapons cannot shoot continuously upon quickly swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue where the special effects of firing are displayed abnormally upon swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue where the muzzle special effects of some weapons are not cleared in time after firing.

Fixed an issue where players cannot compare weapons sometimes .

Fixed an issue where the special effects may remain on the level frame of [Ao Bai].

Fixed an issue where the Interrupt hotkey cannot display.

Fixed an issue where abnormal display may occur if players are knocked down while talking to the Peddler.

Fixed an issue where the cursor might not be activated upon checking team information while using Controller.

Fixed an issue where Dual-Wield cannot be interrupted while using Controller.

Fixed an issue where the tip “Cooling down” incorrectly appears upon reusing the skill which is being used.

Fixed an issue where the tracking projectiles can penetrate monsters’ shields.

Fixed the issue: Players might be hit by [YORUHIME-MARU]’s skills after skipping the animation.

Fixed an issue where abnormal special effects may occur if [ICHTHYOSAURUS OFFSPRING] is killed while spraying sand.

Fixed an issue where [Grenadier]’s projectiles may sink below the surface.

Fixed an issue where sometimes [Nihilation Monk] may blink to the same point that he is standing on.

Fixed an issue where the “Push to talk” may function abnormally.

Fixed an issue where audio might be played incorrectly while encountering bosses.

Fixed an issue where audio of [Pole Monarch]’s skills might be incorrectly applied.

Fixed an issue where the background music might be incorrectly applied after skipping bosses’ entrance animations.

Fixed an issue where players may get stuck by a Craftsman in [Longling Tomb-Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where the Golden Goblet might be dropped underground in [Desert Ruins] and [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where players might be stuck out of the map when reviving in [Shoreside Valley].

Fixed a map issue where player may not be able to move after being hit by [ABYSSAL SERPENT] in [Dinghai Bay-Final Stage].

Fixed a map issue in [Anxi Desert-Stage 2] where players might be knocked out of the map by monsters.

Fixed a map issue in [Desert Ruins].

Fixed some map issues in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].

Follow us for the latest:

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

Gunfire Reborn YouTube