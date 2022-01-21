 Skip to content

GTFO update for 21 January 2022

GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-01-21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Prisoners,

Welcome to a new year down in the Complex. Since our successful launch of GTFO 1.0 we have released two updates and now it's time for a third, hopefully squashing some pesky bugs, but also tweaking bot behaviour and small fixes. That scout update should please veterans of the game!

Stay safe,

10 Chambers

PATCH NOTES

Rundown 6.0 / Dimensions

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

  • Added option for enabling sound when tabbed out of the game

  • Added option for hiding the Voice Communication text in the chat

  • Added option for muting the Voice Communication audio

  • Enabled ability to change the language while in a game. Some texts won’t be translated until you exit the expedition.

  • All chat messages are now erased between games

  • Added a few new translations

  • Added a missing symbol to the Russian font used

  • Player Bots

    • Are smarter when attacking enemies, such as avoiding meleeing in bad situations
    • Are smarter about avoiding getting shot from sentry guns
    • Better prioritize what enemy limbs to attack
    • Are smarter about carry items, e.g. dropping them to join combat
    • Various item throwing improvements
    • Added missing [Bot] prefix to Expedition Success screen
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed bug where meleeing enemies from behind didn’t apply the correct amount of damage
  • Fixed bug where joining a D4 game in-progress can teleport players to a locked zone
  • Fixed multiple Terminal Uplink bugs related to using checkpoints or joining games in-progress
  • Fixed bug where the Scout stance was not consistent for Hosts and Clients
  • Fixed bug where trying to use the “Cancel that” Communication Menu on a human caused exceptions and could lead to a crash
  • Fixed bug where dropping the Matter Wave Projector in the outside area in A1, then restoring from a checkpoint will cause the MWP to appear at the checkpoint door for clients
  • Fixed bug on D4 where areas revealed from the teleports would show on the main map
  • Fixed bug where the flashlight did not wake up sleepers at a close-to-mid range
  • Fixed bug where players could be knee-deep in the floor when standing on ground that has holes in it, like catwalks
  • Fixed bug where bots would walk too slow carrying objective items
  • Fixed various door related bugs, such as them appearing incorrect when restoring from checkpoint, the text being visible from the other side, and the door exploding in the incorrect direction
  • Fixed bug where the audio line “Please step into the Bioscan” might not play for a client
  • Fixed bug where strikers would cancel their attack but clients would still see the tongue
  • Fixed bug where there could be sudden fog transitions when quicky dropping and picking up the Fog Repeller Turbine
  • Fixed bug where the Checkpoint icon wasn’t properly aligned on the Expedition Success screen
  • Fixed bug where the Sectors Cleared at the top right of the Rundown screen would overlap on each other
  • The text for “Hold to Skip” now auto scales to fit the animation display
  • Fixed bug where enemy wave spawning sound was played more frequently that it should
  • Fixed bug where you could skip the “Connect to Rundown” animation/button by going to Settings
  • Fixed bug where bots would be stuck holding objective items after a checkpoint restore if they were holding it when the checkpoint was saved. They now drop the item after the checkpoint is restored.
  • Fixed bug where the melee visual and sound effects would not play for other players when hitting objects
  • Fixed bug where long door names like “SEC_DOOR_987” would get split on two lines
  • Fixed bug where the Prisoner Evaluation and Artifacts Collected texts could be badly split to multiple lines on the Expedition Success screen
  • Fixed bug where bots played the cfoam sound twice
  • Fixed various Level Design bugs
  • Fixed various exceptions

