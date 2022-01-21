GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-01-21

Prisoners,
Welcome to a new year down in the Complex. Since our successful launch of GTFO 1.0 we have released two updates and now it's time for a third, hopefully squashing some pesky bugs, but also tweaking bot behaviour and small fixes. That scout update should please veterans of the game!
Stay safe,
10 Chambers
PATCH NOTES
Rundown 6.0 / Dimensions
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
-
Added option for enabling sound when tabbed out of the game
-
Added option for hiding the Voice Communication text in the chat
-
Added option for muting the Voice Communication audio
-
Enabled ability to change the language while in a game. Some texts won’t be translated until you exit the expedition.
-
All chat messages are now erased between games
-
Added a few new translations
-
Added a missing symbol to the Russian font used
-
Player Bots
- Are smarter when attacking enemies, such as avoiding meleeing in bad situations
- Are smarter about avoiding getting shot from sentry guns
- Better prioritize what enemy limbs to attack
- Are smarter about carry items, e.g. dropping them to join combat
- Various item throwing improvements
- Added missing [Bot] prefix to Expedition Success screen
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where meleeing enemies from behind didn’t apply the correct amount of damage
- Fixed bug where joining a D4 game in-progress can teleport players to a locked zone
- Fixed multiple Terminal Uplink bugs related to using checkpoints or joining games in-progress
- Fixed bug where the Scout stance was not consistent for Hosts and Clients
- Fixed bug where trying to use the “Cancel that” Communication Menu on a human caused exceptions and could lead to a crash
- Fixed bug where dropping the Matter Wave Projector in the outside area in A1, then restoring from a checkpoint will cause the MWP to appear at the checkpoint door for clients
- Fixed bug on D4 where areas revealed from the teleports would show on the main map
- Fixed bug where the flashlight did not wake up sleepers at a close-to-mid range
- Fixed bug where players could be knee-deep in the floor when standing on ground that has holes in it, like catwalks
- Fixed bug where bots would walk too slow carrying objective items
- Fixed various door related bugs, such as them appearing incorrect when restoring from checkpoint, the text being visible from the other side, and the door exploding in the incorrect direction
- Fixed bug where the audio line “Please step into the Bioscan” might not play for a client
- Fixed bug where strikers would cancel their attack but clients would still see the tongue
- Fixed bug where there could be sudden fog transitions when quicky dropping and picking up the Fog Repeller Turbine
- Fixed bug where the Checkpoint icon wasn’t properly aligned on the Expedition Success screen
- Fixed bug where the Sectors Cleared at the top right of the Rundown screen would overlap on each other
- The text for “Hold to Skip” now auto scales to fit the animation display
- Fixed bug where enemy wave spawning sound was played more frequently that it should
- Fixed bug where you could skip the “Connect to Rundown” animation/button by going to Settings
- Fixed bug where bots would be stuck holding objective items after a checkpoint restore if they were holding it when the checkpoint was saved. They now drop the item after the checkpoint is restored.
- Fixed bug where the melee visual and sound effects would not play for other players when hitting objects
- Fixed bug where long door names like “SEC_DOOR_987” would get split on two lines
- Fixed bug where the Prisoner Evaluation and Artifacts Collected texts could be badly split to multiple lines on the Expedition Success screen
- Fixed bug where bots played the cfoam sound twice
- Fixed various Level Design bugs
- Fixed various exceptions
