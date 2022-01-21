 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 21 January 2022

Game Update 67

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Assault Weapon:

-Increase mag size

Game chat:

-You can now choice to either send a team message or a game message in team base matches

SND:

-Messages about the state of the game such as bomb drop, bomb pick up, bomb set, etc will now be shown in the game message area

Bug:

-Fix bug were if you double tap the melee key in SND it does not drop the bomb. Now if you double tap the melee key while holding the bomb it will drop it.

-Fix bug were it doesn't reset the bomb holder each round and players who was holding the bomb last round can place it next round even if they are not holding the bomb. Now game will reset bomb holder each round.

