Ficket update for 21 January 2022

1.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8059378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.7.3

  • 侧边栏同站的多源播放列表切换
  • 添加 shuffle 按钮，你可以在播放页面，进行搜索了
  • 修改了自动续播下一集的逻辑
  • 添加了时间记录的跳转功能

