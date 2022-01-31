Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 58259

Come jump into to another fun-filled release with exciting updates, balance changes, and bug fixes for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!

We're excited to introduce new co-op campaigns and more! Grab your battle buddies and take a quick look at some of the changes coming with today’s update:

A new Co-op Event !

2 new co-op campaigns ! Alaric & Saladin!

Custom Lobby Ranked Death Match!

Hindi text shaping fix!

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoe-ii-de-update-58259/ style=button)

