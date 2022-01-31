Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 58259

Come jump into to another fun-filled release with exciting updates, balance changes, and bug fixes for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!
We're excited to introduce new co-op campaigns and more! Grab your battle buddies and take a quick look at some of the changes coming with today’s update:
A new Co-op Event!
2 new co-op campaigns! Alaric & Saladin!
Custom Lobby Ranked Death Match!
Hindi text shaping fix!
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum
JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
◆ UPDATE 58259 ◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
🤍January 31 through February 14🤍
Surprise! _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating the new year and the release of the first co-op campaigns with an all-new event! We’re excited to bring you the latest in co-op fun with the Co-op Event!
We are also bringing you a new set of challenges! So, grab your _Age of Empires_ buddies and dive into the new co-op gameplay mode. Don’t miss your chance to unlock some cool rewards during the event and have some fun battling it out with your friends!
[table][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/86d13b0abb14b277e67fe11342039b2018975eb6.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/dd9c2e31a71826c0d1f43ab263f9ca76af7ad215.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/6a74db23d4c0837543da12a2c9e4d11cea247581.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
### New Rewards!
**Today through February 14th** complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
[table]
[tr]
[td]Day ~[/td]
[td]🎯 **Sign into Xbox Live.**[/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks the King and Queen fighting for the same throne profile icon.
💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!**[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days:
[table]
[tr]
[td]Day 1[/td]
[td]🔒 **Play any Co-op mission. **[/td]
[td]🧱 Unlocks the cheat code “my cpu can handle it”: All players’ population cap increased to 1000.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 2[/td]
[td]🔒 **Construct 3 Markets in any amount of games.**[/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks the profile icon with a Queen wearing excessive amounts of golden jewelry.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 3[/td]
[td]🔒 **Win any Co-op mission.** [/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks the Town Center decoration: King and Queen posing back-to-back with their arms folded.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 4[/td]
[td]🔒 **Research Caravan in the Market.**[/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks the profile icon with a trade cart transporting an overwhelming amount of coins/valuables.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 5[/td]
[td]🔒 **Defeat 1000 enemy units in Co-op missions.**[/td]
[td]🧱 Unlocks the cheat code “sharing is caring”: every player’s resource income on a team is distributed to the entire team.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
> **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
