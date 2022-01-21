 Skip to content

Blast Beat update for 21 January 2022

Small Update / Patch Notes - v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings players!

Thank you for all the support and the warm welcome the community has given. We can't wait to deliver all the updates ahead!

That said, we just released a small update today!

Update Details

・LIV support

・Added in-game exit button

・Faster scrolling speed in ranking

・Disabled all gestures except trigger for closing the tutorial

・Fixed in-game text and interface name

・Graphic optimization

Future update schedule

・Add a new stage "Candyland" (February 2022)

・Add 17 new songs (February-April 2022)

Due to high demand, we also considering adding custom song support, so stay tuned!

See you soon for more updates!

