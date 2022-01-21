Small Update / Patch Notes - v1.0.2

Greetings players!

Thank you for all the support and the warm welcome the community has given. We can't wait to deliver all the updates ahead!

That said, we just released a small update today!

・LIV support

・Added in-game exit button

・Faster scrolling speed in ranking

・Disabled all gestures except trigger for closing the tutorial

・Fixed in-game text and interface name

・Graphic optimization

・Add a new stage "Candyland" (February 2022)

・Add 17 new songs (February-April 2022)

Due to high demand, we also considering adding custom song support, so stay tuned!