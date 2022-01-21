Small Update / Patch Notes - v1.0.2

Greetings players!
Thank you for all the support and the warm welcome the community has given. We can't wait to deliver all the updates ahead!
That said, we just released a small update today!
Update Details
・LIV support
・Added in-game exit button
・Faster scrolling speed in ranking
・Disabled all gestures except trigger for closing the tutorial
・Fixed in-game text and interface name
・Graphic optimization
Future update schedule
・Add a new stage "Candyland" (February 2022)
・Add 17 new songs (February-April 2022)
Due to high demand, we also considering adding custom song support, so stay tuned!
Changed files in this update