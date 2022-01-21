 Skip to content

LoveBeat update for 21 January 2022

[NOTICE] Temporal maintenance on Jan 2023 from 21:30 to 22:00

Dear Players.

We will do temporary maintenance on Jan 20 from 21:30 to 22:00 (Pacific time).

By maintenance. We fill fix these issues.

  1. Monthly reward fix

Thank you for your assistance and support.

Regards.

GM Lovebeat.

