Save Data, Optimization, Hot-fix #11

-Changed the AI in the ice dungeon to not be golems.
-Changed Ai sight radius from 3000 to 2500.
-Cleared HISM errors.
-Fixed game saves!!
-Fixed frog not giving hunger.
-Fixed not able to walk on ramps in the center.
-Fixed standing torch being on when being placed.
-Fixed projectiles doing PvP damage when PvP is disabled.
-Fixed infinite loot from crates.
-Fixed bow recipes missing from weapon benches at higher tiers.
-Fixed fire golems on large island to not drop boss loot.
-Fixed pulse spells doing more damage than intended.
-Increased torch durability from 115 to 150.
-Updated land claim totems to no longer include claim area when checking for no build zones.
-Updated fire lighting to increase performance.
-Updated collectables experience.
-Removed knockback from crabs.
-Removed knockback from spiders.
-Removed lights in town causing FPS issues.
-Removed food decay due to community vote.
-Reworked the compost bin, will require any raw meat, any fruit/plant of some sort, and one of the following components ash, sulfur, bones(will change to bone dust).
-Tweaked some mysterious light.
-Tweaked T3 door not to be hallow.
-Tweaked lighting for optimization purpose.
-Tweaked in-game credits.
-Tweaked food crafting recipes.
-Tweaked Wendigo dark leather drop.
