Save Data, Optimization, Hot-fix #11

Share · View all patches · Build 8059044 · Last edited 21 January 2022 – 04:46:09 UTC by Wendy

-Changed the AI in the ice dungeon to not be golems.

-Changed Ai sight radius from 3000 to 2500.

-Cleared HISM errors.

-Fixed game saves!!

-Fixed frog not giving hunger.

-Fixed not able to walk on ramps in the center.

-Fixed standing torch being on when being placed.

-Fixed projectiles doing PvP damage when PvP is disabled.

-Fixed infinite loot from crates.

-Fixed bow recipes missing from weapon benches at higher tiers.

-Fixed fire golems on large island to not drop boss loot.

-Fixed pulse spells doing more damage than intended.

-Increased torch durability from 115 to 150.

-Updated land claim totems to no longer include claim area when checking for no build zones.

-Updated fire lighting to increase performance.

-Updated collectables experience.

-Removed knockback from crabs.

-Removed knockback from spiders.

-Removed lights in town causing FPS issues.

-Removed food decay due to community vote.

-Reworked the compost bin, will require any raw meat, any fruit/plant of some sort, and one of the following components ash, sulfur, bones(will change to bone dust).

-Tweaked some mysterious light.

-Tweaked T3 door not to be hallow.

-Tweaked lighting for optimization purpose.

-Tweaked in-game credits.

-Tweaked food crafting recipes.

-Tweaked Wendigo dark leather drop.