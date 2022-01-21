 Skip to content

Bandits update for 21 January 2022

Patch v1.1.4

Build 8058917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things I fixed

  • Apparently when I changed the UE4 version the game app icon reverted to a default UE4 icon.
  • The text showing who won on the Battle Arena was getting stuck when its animation ended.
  • Returning to the start menu from how to play or settings would stream in an additional background on top of the one it already had.
  • The character info text would appear on top of the how to play and settings sub menus when a new background streamed in behind while you where in them.

Changed files in this update

