Patch v1.1.4

Things I fixed
- Apparently when I changed the UE4 version the game app icon reverted to a default UE4 icon.
- The text showing who won on the Battle Arena was getting stuck when its animation ended.
- Returning to the start menu from how to play or settings would stream in an additional background on top of the one it already had.
- The character info text would appear on top of the how to play and settings sub menus when a new background streamed in behind while you where in them.
Changed files in this update