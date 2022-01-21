 Skip to content

Berserk Mode update for 21 January 2022

Small bug fix update

21 January 2022

What's changed:

-Fixed another bug with freezing and exploding corpse-enchanted wizard staff fireballs

-Fixed a bug where throwing axes would accumulate

Thanks for playing!

-Adam

Changed files in this update

Berserk Mode Content Depot 1649631
