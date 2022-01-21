========Flutter Snow Brings Fresh Spring========

Dear commanders, the spring day is approaching, may the spring bring a bright start of seasons!

Also, here is an invitation of prelude event to all our commanders:

Papacy SS gear is upcoming;

Special lucky draw event will be opened too;

Prelude of Spring, Snowball Battle, holiday sales will be online soon;

Come and join the event with Miya together!

========Fallen Pope Relic- New SS Gear Release========

Period

Jan.21-Jan. 28

New Sets Info

New SS Gear-Papacy SetsRelease!

DMG Resist attribute bonus only for SS gear. Activate Papacy Sets to unlock Exclusive Fashion. Every piece of Papacy gear has random attack effect.

Package Details

Key Contents Preview: SS gear- Papacy Sets, Blitz Sniper Gene Chest, Rare S Genome, Light/Dark Elf, Melissa Fashion

List of Key Package Level

Lv. 4 128 Star Dollar Melissa Fashion1 Lv. 5 238 Star Dollar Rare S Genome 1 Lv. 7 888 Star Dollar Papacy Necklace1 Lv. 11 238 Star Dollar Rare S Genome 1 Lv. 13 888 Star Dollar Papacy Gloves1

Lv. 18 648 Star Dollar Light/Dark Elf4

Lv. 19 888 Star Dollar Papacy Armor1

Lv. 24 648 Star Dollar Blitz Sniper Gene Chest1 Lv. 28 648 Star Dollar Blitz Sniper Gene Chest1

Lv. 29 888 Star Dollar Papacy Boots1

Purchase Condition

If commander A wants to purchase Level 4 of Package, he should have done the purchase of Level1, 2 and 3 already.

Prelude of Spring <<<<

Period

Jan. 21-Jan. 28

Reward Preview

Day1: Snowball150

Day2: Force Chest[8 Hours]1

Day3: Snowball150

Day4: A Gene Shard50

Day5: Snowball150

Day6: A Class equipment1

Day7: Red Cheongsam*1

Prelude Event Special Packages <<<<

Package Details

During the event, there will be various gift packages with great content!

Package 1: Prelude Special Box

Release Time: Jan. 21-Jan. 28

Price: 68 Star Dollar

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: Elf Package, Random Fashion, Random Glasses

Package 2: Spring Steps(S13 Except)

Release Time: Jan. 21-Jan. 28

Price: 198 Star Dollar

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: Rare S Angel

Package 3: Papacy Shard Package(S13 Except)

Release Time: Jan. 21-Jan. 28

Price: 88 Star Dollar

Purchase Limit: 1

Preview: Papacy shard

Snowball Battle <<<<

Period

Jan. 21-Jan. 28

Snowball Battle

Event Info:

As a special part of prelude event, there will be a snowball battle event! Commanders can join the event by tapping the Snowballs Battle tab in Events, and use Snowball to draw rare rewards.

Way to get event item:

Commanders can get free event item by the following ways: Prelude of Spring the event sign-in gift, claiming the Botting loot, defeating elements in Adventure map, completingSnowball Collection mission. Purchase extra event items by the Snowball Supply tab in Event

Rare Rewards Preview:

Papacy Sets, Horcard Shard, Super S Gear, Rare S Genome, etc.

TIPS:

The rate of every reward can be found on the Snowballs Battle page. Commanders can definitely get a random piece of Papacy gear in the next draw after 200 draws.

Snowball Drop

Period：Jan.21- Jan.25

During the event, commanders can obtain additional event item Snowball by claiming the Botting Loot.

Destroy ships, pirates, warlords and other forces in the Adventure can also get different amounts of Snowball.

Snowball Supply

Before the spring day coming, let’s have a great time in snowball battle! Are you ready to win this crazy battle? Get more snowballs to go on the fight!

During the event period, commanders can tap the Snowball Supply tab in Event to purchase the package, which contains massive Snowballs!

Snowball collection

By completing the missions, commanders can get the free item Snowball to join the Snowballs Battle. Together with Miya, let’s have a wonderful fight!

Mission Type:

Participate in X military match. Defeat X large battleship in adventure. Claim the explore reward X times. Use X explore in adventure.

Prelude Event Mall <<<<

Period

Jan.20-Jan. 27

Event Details

There will be brand new sale pieces appear in Mall during the prelude event!

A series of value items such as Free Item, Rare Angel, Special Fashion all with super discount in event time!

========Prelude of Spring Combat Support Exchange========(S13 Except)

Period

Jan.21-Jan. 28

Combat Support

During the event period, commanders can visit the store by tapping Combat Support tab in the Event, and redeem items with Combat Coupon.

Daily Recharge & Consumption

Period: Jan. 21-Jan. 27

Detail: Commanders could receive Adv. Recruit Device and Diamond after completing Daily Recharge & Consume designated number of star dollar.

TIPS: This event is refreshed once a day at fixed time, please pay attention to the daily refresh time.

Prelude Feedback

After completing the missions, commanders can get massive event items Combat Coupon, S Gene Shard, Yellow Crystal.

(Complete the feedback mission, commanders can get extra Papacy shard!)

Mission Type:

Star Dollar accumulative Consumption within a limited time Star Dollar accumulative Recharge within a limited time

Prelude Adventure

Commanders can get the event item Combat Coupon after completing the New Year Adventure missions, come and take your adventure with Miya!

(Complete the adventure mission, commanders can get free Papacy shard!)

Mission Type:

Eliminate pirates and maintain the peace of the universe. Eliminate warlords and maintain the peace of the universe. Hunt down wanted criminals. Search for the Drift Box in Adventure. Participate in the Simulated Alpha. Clear stage 15 in Expedition. Challenge other players in the Arena. Recycle X B Genes. Recycle X A Genes. Defeat other player’s spacecraft. Complete X Prelude Adventure missions.

