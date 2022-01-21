 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bean and Nothingness update for 21 January 2022

Patch Notes -- Jan 20

Share · View all patches · Build 8058775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • Saved bookmarks now also remember the moves used to get to them, so loading from a saved bookmark (after leaving and re-entering a puzzle) no longer corrupts replay data. (Note: This is only true for bookmarks saved after this update; bookmarks saved before this update will still transfer over, but will not give valid replays when used.)
Puzzles
  • "bean cross": fixed an unintended solution.
  • "just one drop": fixed an unintended solution.
  • "commitment": major changes to fix an unintended solution; happily, this also streamlines the puzzle a bit.

Changed files in this update

Bean and Nothingness Shared Content Depot 1706091
  • Loading history…
Bean and Nothingness Windows Content Depot 1706093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.