Patch Notes -- Jan 20

Bugfixes
- Saved bookmarks now also remember the moves used to get to them, so loading from a saved bookmark (after leaving and re-entering a puzzle) no longer corrupts replay data. (Note: This is only true for bookmarks saved after this update; bookmarks saved before this update will still transfer over, but will not give valid replays when used.)
Puzzles
- "bean cross": fixed an unintended solution.
- "just one drop": fixed an unintended solution.
- "commitment": major changes to fix an unintended solution; happily, this also streamlines the puzzle a bit.
Changed files in this update