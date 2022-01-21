Naev 0.9.2 Released!

The Naev DevTeam is satisfied to announce the release of Naev version 0.9.2. This release addresses minor issues and bugs from the 0.9.1 release and does not add any new content. It is highly recommended to update from 0.9.1 as soon as possible.
Although it has been heavily tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord or Matrix (chat rooms).
You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:
Changes since 0.9.1
-
Fix reward messages in the Particle Physics campaign
-
Can no longer steal a certain Soromid ship
-
Enhanced the logic for deciding whether it’s safe to save the game after landing
-
Fix mission bugs: “Assault on Unicorn”, “Emergency of Immediate Inspiration”, “The Search for Cynthia”
-
Fix zombie autonav toward deselected targets
Changed files in this update