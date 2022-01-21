Naev 0.9.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8058708 · Last edited 21 January 2022 – 03:19:06 UTC by Wendy

The Naev DevTeam is satisfied to announce the release of Naev version 0.9.2. This release addresses minor issues and bugs from the 0.9.1 release and does not add any new content. It is highly recommended to update from 0.9.1 as soon as possible.

Although it has been heavily tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord or Matrix (chat rooms).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:

Changes since 0.9.1