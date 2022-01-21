 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Naev update for 21 January 2022

Naev 0.9.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8058708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Naev DevTeam is satisfied to announce the release of Naev version 0.9.2. This release addresses minor issues and bugs from the 0.9.1 release and does not add any new content. It is highly recommended to update from 0.9.1 as soon as possible.

Although it has been heavily tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord or Matrix (chat rooms).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:

Changes since 0.9.1

  • Fix reward messages in the Particle Physics campaign

  • Can no longer steal a certain Soromid ship

  • Enhanced the logic for deciding whether it’s safe to save the game after landing

  • Fix mission bugs: “Assault on Unicorn”, “Emergency of Immediate Inspiration”, “The Search for Cynthia”

  • Fix zombie autonav toward deselected targets

Changed files in this update

Naev Depot macOS-x86-64 Depot 598531
  • Loading history…
Naev Content Depot 598532
  • Loading history…
Naev Depot Windows-x64 Depot 598534
  • Loading history…
Naev Depot Linux-x86-64 Depot 598536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.