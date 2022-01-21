1.0.16 Updates & Results of the First Builder Event(EU Server)

Time: 2022.01.23

New Feature-Display Board

Display boards in three sizes.

Uses rich text format, which allows you to edit text font sizes and colors, and insert item icons. (More editing details can be found in wiki link)

In addition to the new display boards, this feature is also added to current wooden/iron door plates in game.

New Outfit---Tang Style Outfit

Traditional Tang style outfit for the New Year

Festival Surprise Mail

Spring Festival is coming.

You may recieve in game mails which contain some surprise festival items.



Results of the first building competition announced:

List of award-winning Players:

Exhibition of Architect's Work:

Event_1015

Event_1077

Event_1115

Key elements of the official selection of works:

Complexity and workload of buildings Exterior structure and interior decoration of the building Whether it is prominent in all the participating buildings

Thank you very much to all the players who participated in this event. This is the first time for us to hold a building competition. Maybe we still need to improve our organization, registration, rules and selection.

Please don't be discouraged if you are not satisfied with the result this time. We will hold the second construction competition later!

Thank you again!

