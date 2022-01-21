New map update and bug fixes!

Hello survivors the time has come for another update! The most important additions being Free Roam City has been re added and Freelancer Subway is now available to play!

I was working on getting a bit more balance, specifically with headshots. However, I ran into a new issue trying to reduce the amount of damage needed for fatal headshots. This unfortunately did not make the cut for this update, but should hopefully go in the next update along with the new Freeroam and Freelancer versions of CrossStreet.

We added some optimization and redid lighting. For some reason Oculus users were having extreme lag during Sniping sequence in Outbreak Level 4 and intro Vacancy L1.

Testing with my Oculus Quest via link, I no longer experience slide show performance on either of these areas. Did some more general touch ups and a few more additions this update.

While you are at it, see if you can get 5 stars in all Freelancer maps! Feel free to post your screenshots.

Change Log



-Freelancer map Subway is added

-Freelancer Mansion balance and optimizing

-Freelancer score balanced

-Bug fix performance for Sniper sequence in outbreak

-Some optimization in Vacancy level 1

-Tutorial teleport fixed

-Free Roam City is re added

-Added arcade to Menu with coins, replaced arcade machine in Outbreak.

-Zombies have a 1 in 4 chance in having a random hat

-And other small touch ups

Next update pending-

Fatal headshots

Freeroam + Freelancer CrossStreet map release

and more optimization

If you have any issues, please let us know in our discord!

Discord.gg/monochrome

Lastly we need testers of all headsets! Find Mike in the discord!