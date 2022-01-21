Aquamarine Day One Update Now Live!

Happy release day everyone!

It's been a crazy, amazing whirlwind of a day for us, and seeing all the excitement and enthusiasm for Aquamarine from our friends & fans has made it so incredible. We've been watching your streams and chatting with you on Discord, so we've caught a few issues that needed fixing.

It's very important to us that we're always listening to our players and making Aquamarine the best it can be. So even in the middle of a hectic release day, we've put together a patch of quick fixes and balance updates for everyone. Check it out:

Fixed an issue with map spawning causing crashes in the Coral Woods

Fixed an issue with the pod menu graphic freezing on screen

Fixed an issue with crashes caused when traveling from the Coral Woods to the island

Reduced the cost of traveling to the island from certain areas on the map

Reduced the cost of upgrade modules from 25 & 40 to 20 & 30

Fixed various small errors & code exceptions

Those all the major points covered in v1.0.1, but please be sure to let us know if you run into any other issues. Drop a comment here or just hop in our Discord! We're only a tiny team of developers, with only one programmer, and Aquamarine is a large and complicated place. But we'll always make sure to listen and address the feedback and comments from our players.

So take a dive and see what you can find hidden in these waters! And once you've spent some time in this world, please leave us a review. They're such a massive help in Aquamarine gaining exposure.

Thanks everyone!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial