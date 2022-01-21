 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 21 January 2022

Patch 1.7.4.5

Improvements and bug fixes:

  • FIXED THE DREADED DOUBLE ATTACK BUG!
  • Possibly fixed an issue with player already logged in
  • Fixed a issue with gold after 1 million not displaying right

Skill fixes and creature reworks:

Cooti:
  • Changed Fury to give +50% crit at max
  • Changed Harden Shell to give +50% block at max and +500 HP per level
Fleeir:
  • Lowered the cooldown of Fly Fast and increased duration
  • Buffed the damage of Toxic Sting
  • Buffed Infuse Poisons toxic damage per level
  • Lowered the cooldown of Goop Bubble and increased healing gains
  • Increased damage and lowered cooldown of Acid Splash
  • Reworked Toxification to be a massive melee damage over time
Haalk:
  • Buffed Inferno damage x10
Koh:
  • Buffed Offspring to have +Life Leech per level
Noetic:
  • Raised health gain per level from 10 to 25
  • Added +1 evasion to Intercosmic Power
  • Lowered the cooldown of Psy Heal from 120 to 25 seconds increased the heal and made it heal over time
  • Buffed damage on Dark Bolt
  • Lowered cooldown on Cosmic Plating to a flat 45 seconds
  • Buffed Conjuration by removing the cooldown per level and making a scaling heal when resurrected
Prowler:
  • Increased base movement speed gain per level
  • Reduced cooldown of Nydis Wurm
  • Replaced Spin with Smash Stun
Scorpoid:
  • Swapped bite and stab levels and increased damage on both skills
Snek:
  • Changed Guzzle Toxins to passive and added more benefits like HP regen
  • Lowered the cooldown on Sneak and changed the duration to 5 seconds flat
  • Lowered the cooldown on Intimidate and changed the duration/rates
  • Revamped Inject to be more balanced and still viable
  • Lowered the cooldown of Venom Strike
  • Lowered the cooldown on Slither and changed the duration
Vespid:
  • Reworked Queens Blessing to gain a large amount of evasion and block rate for a duration of time
  • Revamped Tranquil to be a self heal over time and lowered cooldown?
  • Buffed Sting damage and lowered cooldown increased damage over time
  • Buffed Dire Stab damage and lowered cooldown added damage over time
  • Reworked Incapacitate to do damage and apply 2 second flat rate stun that is stackable with another Vespid Incapacitate stun example- if 1 Vespid stuns a target and 4 other Vespids stun the same target right after the target will be stunned for 10 seconds in total, this was added to encourage bee swarms

