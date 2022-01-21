Patch 1.7.4.5

Improvements and bug fixes:
- FIXED THE DREADED DOUBLE ATTACK BUG!
- Possibly fixed an issue with player already logged in
- Fixed a issue with gold after 1 million not displaying right
Skill fixes and creature reworks:
Cooti:
- Changed Fury to give +50% crit at max
- Changed Harden Shell to give +50% block at max and +500 HP per level
Fleeir:
- Lowered the cooldown of Fly Fast and increased duration
- Buffed the damage of Toxic Sting
- Buffed Infuse Poisons toxic damage per level
- Lowered the cooldown of Goop Bubble and increased healing gains
- Increased damage and lowered cooldown of Acid Splash
- Reworked Toxification to be a massive melee damage over time
Haalk:
- Buffed Inferno damage x10
Koh:
- Buffed Offspring to have +Life Leech per level
Noetic:
- Raised health gain per level from 10 to 25
- Added +1 evasion to Intercosmic Power
- Lowered the cooldown of Psy Heal from 120 to 25 seconds increased the heal and made it heal over time
- Buffed damage on Dark Bolt
- Lowered cooldown on Cosmic Plating to a flat 45 seconds
- Buffed Conjuration by removing the cooldown per level and making a scaling heal when resurrected
Prowler:
- Increased base movement speed gain per level
- Reduced cooldown of Nydis Wurm
- Replaced Spin with Smash Stun
Scorpoid:
- Swapped bite and stab levels and increased damage on both skills
Snek:
- Changed Guzzle Toxins to passive and added more benefits like HP regen
- Lowered the cooldown on Sneak and changed the duration to 5 seconds flat
- Lowered the cooldown on Intimidate and changed the duration/rates
- Revamped Inject to be more balanced and still viable
- Lowered the cooldown of Venom Strike
- Lowered the cooldown on Slither and changed the duration
Vespid:
- Reworked Queens Blessing to gain a large amount of evasion and block rate for a duration of time
- Revamped Tranquil to be a self heal over time and lowered cooldown?
- Buffed Sting damage and lowered cooldown increased damage over time
- Buffed Dire Stab damage and lowered cooldown added damage over time
- Reworked Incapacitate to do damage and apply 2 second flat rate stun that is stackable with another Vespid Incapacitate stun example- if 1 Vespid stuns a target and 4 other Vespids stun the same target right after the target will be stunned for 10 seconds in total, this was added to encourage bee swarms
Changed files in this update