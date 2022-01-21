Patch 19.1.2

Fixing up a lot lately...repairs from Update 19 Miolhrians....
Here is what we have in store!!
- Mio'la'mon Pet Stats Updated for Attack, Defense, Stamina and Flee Rate!
-
- Audio Fix for Escaping Battle through Flee and using Bow n'Arrow kit!
-
- Major Audio fixed when Fleeing or using Item out of Battle!
-
- Experience for Battles being Balanced!
-
- Updated for all (Mio'la'mon)Pets, Zombies, Hordes and Bosses!
-
- Updated Horde Sprites!
-
- Bandits now have random animations!
-
- Some bandits may be working at workbench or repairing their bikes!
-
- Tutorial Updated for Safehouses!
-
- Multiple Crafting Items Fixed!
-
- COMM Device Updated!
-
- Attack Boost and Defense Boost Meds Added for testing!
-
- Flee Boost Added for testing!
-
- Pet Pack Added for testing!
-
- Pet Packs can only be used when a pet is summoned!
-
-
- Beta Vending Machine Added to Test Build with Pets "Life Abilities"!
-
and much more to come....
Thanks again to all the latest testers!!
You have helped put together the best patch so far!!
Have a Great Night Miolhrians!!!
Changed depots in admin branch