Patch #14: Ver 0.8.10 is live now, and YOU CAN HOLD TWO GUNS!

What is better than one gun you ask? TWO GUN!

Game Updates

-Akimbo Shotties (AKA Akimbo Bouncing Betties) are now available at the vendors!

-Rambo Rifles (AKA Akimbo Hellfire Rifles) are now available at the vendors!

-Updated the Vendor UI to use descriptive icons

-Added a mystery ammo box to vendors! Cheap but is it worth it? Roll those dice.

-Completed significant performance optimizations.

-Updated shotgun recoil.

-Increased the amount of ammo available at vendors.

-Regular kicks no longer cost energy.

-Flying kick is now an upgrade and does more damage. There is no longer a Flying Kick+ upgrade.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug causing breakables to not drop items when they should.

Honestly we try to be cheeky about inviting you to our Discord, but we really just want to watch you guys shoot stuff in the face. Twice. With the new akimbo shotguns.