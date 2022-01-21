 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition update for 21 January 2022

iVUE Update v3.09c

Share · View all patches · Build 8058103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.09c is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • iMASSAGE Text Fix - iMASSAGE text has been fixed, no longer showing it is a "demo"

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

Changed files in this update

MacOS Build Depot 1462491
  • Loading history…
Linux Build Depot 1462493
  • Loading history…
Windows Build Depot 1462494
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.