Patch 1.0.10d- Fast Forward toggleable and Hotkeys Remappable

First off, thanks so much to everyone playing my game!

Added a couple big features that were requested and fixed a few big and small glitches.

Fast Forward can now be set to toggleable in the options menu.

(few changes to make this work, hopefully no glitches)

Keyboard hotkeys can now be rebound: click on the keyboard in the

bottom left of the options menu to rebind keyboard shortcuts.

All references to keyboard hotkeys should be updated to reflect

your custom keyboard hotkeys.

Combat log: dialogue will be grouped up better (no more dialogue split up while looking at combat log)

Fixed glitch where sending heroes on hunts while swapping between special 8 person team

and regular team would break and not show heroes on hunts.

Fixed a glitch where hero portrait wouldn't properly update after canceling a hunt

(would show grey when it should be red because party full/too many in row or column).

Fixed glitch where in very specific conditions secondary damage from

weapons dealt the wrong amount of damage.

Fixed a bug where if an enemy was killed with the perfect amount of damage

to hit zero HP they wouldn't give Bond EXP.

Fixed hard/easy/infernal Victory time leaderboards to properly show.

And more Misc glitch fixes.

As always: view full patch notes in game by clicking on the Patch 1.x.xx button in the main menu.