Starship EVO update for 21 January 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w03c: Space Battle Editor

Share · View all patches · Build 8058033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "spawn NPC" F8 menu evolved in a full blown Space Battle editor.

This is mainly to help me improve, balance and optimize space combat, but also to design larger battles to be added with faction encounters.

Features:

  • Spawn several ships at the same time
  • Choose the NPC behaviour: foe / friend.
  • Set a spawning distance.
  • Export a given space battle blueprint.
  • You will need to be flying a ship for it to work correctly.

Hotfixes:

  • #4488 #3416 Decals are not mirrored correctly on some orientations.
  • #4491 Rotor preview incorrect at various grid-size.
  • #4495 #4496 Children entity can appears at the wrong place after a blueprint deletion.

The next builds will focus on improving combat. In the meantime, have fun!

