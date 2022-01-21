[New build - DEFAULT] 22w03c: Space Battle Editor

The "spawn NPC" F8 menu evolved in a full blown Space Battle editor.
This is mainly to help me improve, balance and optimize space combat, but also to design larger battles to be added with faction encounters.
Features:
- Spawn several ships at the same time
- Choose the NPC behaviour: foe / friend.
- Set a spawning distance.
- Export a given space battle blueprint.
- You will need to be flying a ship for it to work correctly.
Hotfixes:
- #4488 #3416 Decals are not mirrored correctly on some orientations.
- #4491 Rotor preview incorrect at various grid-size.
- #4495 #4496 Children entity can appears at the wrong place after a blueprint deletion.
The next builds will focus on improving combat. In the meantime, have fun!
