0.9.0: Patch 3

Hi there,

Normally I would have waited for the weekend before publish this patch to make it a bit bigger, but I found a problem preventing the game from auto-saving (and sometimes from saving at all) when prisoners are on the map. Due to the gravity of this issue, I'm pushing it early.

Outside of the various fixes, Spiders' "throw web" ability has been altered. It was never supposed to be a damage dealer, but ended up being fairly deadly against non armored survivors. As a result, both its damage output and rate of fire have been halved, but the projectile is much faster and the "webbed" effect is stronger.

Additionally, clicking on the star rating (defense) in the map location menu will open a panel displaying a list of all enemies located there. This should make it easier to plan your expeditions ahead.

There should be another patch in the same spirit next week. After that (and barring any game breaking bug being reported), it'll be time for me to complete the remaining features planned for the 0.9x branch.

Cheers.

Full Changelog