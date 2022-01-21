0.9.0: Patch 3

Hi there,
Normally I would have waited for the weekend before publish this patch to make it a bit bigger, but I found a problem preventing the game from auto-saving (and sometimes from saving at all) when prisoners are on the map. Due to the gravity of this issue, I'm pushing it early.
Outside of the various fixes, Spiders' "throw web" ability has been altered. It was never supposed to be a damage dealer, but ended up being fairly deadly against non armored survivors. As a result, both its damage output and rate of fire have been halved, but the projectile is much faster and the "webbed" effect is stronger.
Additionally, clicking on the star rating (defense) in the map location menu will open a panel displaying a list of all enemies located there. This should make it easier to plan your expeditions ahead.
There should be another patch in the same spirit next week. After that (and barring any game breaking bug being reported), it'll be time for me to complete the remaining features planned for the 0.9x branch.
Cheers.
Full Changelog
- AI: Minor tweaks to the way people satisfy their needs, reducing CPU consumption and removing "interact" job spam
- Balance: Spider "throw web" ability: damage and RoF both halved, projectile speed doubled, 'webbed' effect is stronger
- UI: Clicking on the swords in the location info screen displays the list of enemies/people located there
- Fixed: In combat mode, right clicking over a recently destroyed item / dead person wouldn't tell your soldiers to move there (they'd try to "attack" it instead)
- Fixed: After an expedition's manual combat is over, you would stay in combat mode
- Fixed: Zombies (and probably other hostiles) attacking doors instead of you during horde/location encounters
- Fixed: Butchering a prisoner wouldn't unassign them from their cell
- Fixed: When fighting a horde over a map location, the hostiles would not be flagged with the appropriate faction
- Fixed: Under some conditions, standard fauna (scorpions, crabs...) would spawn on top of the planned horde/location encounter
- Fixed: Hordes could attack & destroy AI factions' HQ, despite the faction still controlling other locations, slightly breaking the game's logic
- Fixed: Save/Autosave failure when prisoners are on the map (regression bug in 0.9.0)
- Fixed: When building a map, the game would turn hostile turrets into "debris", which causes minor problems with targeting and AI logic
- Fixed: Prisoners would still try to recover forbidden items on the ground
- Fixed: After grabbing something from a tile, people would ignore "forbid item recovery from tile" settings when looking for nearby tiles with same job
